Chandler Smith - No. 18 Charge Me Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Kansas Preview

You’ve been strong on mile-and-a-half tracks this year with a win at Las Vegas and a near win at Atlanta. Are you looking forward to Kansas?

“Yeah, for sure. Just like I was telling my crew chief Danny Stockman, Kansas and Vegas are really similar. The lateral load differences, the banking and the actual shape of the track, make them really similar. With that being said, I’m really happy to get my Charge Me Tundra back out to Kansas."

Is the Kansas race important one because it is also the elimination race in the Round of 10 of the Playoffs?