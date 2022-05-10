Smith Looks to Continue Streak of Top-10 Finishes

“We can't ask for a better start to the season," Smith stated. "This streak of top-10 results isn't something I really try to focus on at the track. We’re trying to win every race, but we have been able to put together some strong races. The results then follow. But the position we are in with the two wins, we can be aggressive to try and get more. We want to get more.” Smith hopes to put the Speedco brand back in Victory Lane this weekend, in what would be his first victory at a mile-and-a-half track. “It's crazy that I haven't picked up a win at a mile-and-a-half track yet," said Smith. “It is bound to happen at some point. Hopefully, we can park in Victory Lane this weekend with Speedco partners in attendance. I can't thank them enough for what they do for myself and our No. 38 team.” The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas will air live on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.