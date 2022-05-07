Carson Hocevar - Dead On Tools 200 Race Recap

Start: 6th

Finish: 2nd

Driver Point Standings: 6th

Owner Point Standings: 6th

Race Rundown – No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Hocevar quickly made his way into the top-five Friday night and was a mainstay at the front of the field. Following a four tire stop under caution on lap 20, he made his way back into the top-10 and ultimately crossed the line third at the end of Stage One. The No. 42 team put together one of its best stops of the night during the stage break to position Hocevar on the front row to begin Stage Two and ran behind race leader Ross Chastain for much of the stage. After another four tire stop under caution on lap 76, Hocevar made the pass on Chastain with three to go in Stage Two and went on to claim his first career stage win.

After making adjustments to remedy a loose handling condition under caution on lap 116, Hocevar made his way back up to second-place in the final laps of the race but was unable to chase down race winner John Hunter Nemechek as an electrical issue plagued the No. 42 on the final lap.

Hocevar led twice for nine laps en route to his second-consecutive runner-up finish this season.

Hocevar on turning in another second-place finish: “There’s no question these Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverados are really good. [Crew chief] Phil Gould’s hard work week-in and week-out – along with all of the support from [general manager] Cody Efaw and [team owner] Al Niece – is making this organization the best its ever been. To have a truck running up front that’s not [driven by] Ross Chastain and winning stages is really good. We just needed a little bit more. The No. 4 truck was really good. I was hoping I could have gotten to [John Hunter Nemechek] – I would’ve done a lot – because I was better than [Nemechek] in turns one and two but he was better than me in three and four. We were close again, but hopefully we’re one spot better next week.”

Niece Motorsports PR