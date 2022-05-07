Saturday, May 07

GMS Racing NCWTS Darlington Raceway Race Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 3RD

FINISH: 3RD

POINTS: 9TH

Quote: "Great job by everybody on my Champion Power Equipment team tonight. This race was by far our best one that we've had as a group, and we have made some really solid gains. I feel that more importantly, we have a solid direction to head moving forward. Nights like these make me feel really good about the work that we all have been putting in, and I'm really looking forward to getting to a more traditional intermediate track like Kansas next week to see how our package continues to perform."
 

Jack Wood, No. 24 North Industrial Machine / Auto Parts 4Less Chevrolet Silverado RST
START: 20TH

FINISH: 17TH

POINTS: 27TH

Quote: “Man, what a hard-fought race tonight at Darlington. Our No. 24 Chevy had some speed in it, but unfortunately we had to overcome some major front end damage early on. Darlington is such a tough track, and losing that downforce really hurt our chances at having a better night. Thankfully, we were able to fight through the field and avoid most of the carnage to salvage a decent finish. I'm proud of my team for working as hard as they did to repair our truck and look forward to some of these upcoming tracks."

GMS PR

