Nemechek Claims First Win of 2022 at Darlington

John Hunter Nemechek drove his Mobil 1 Tundra TRD PRO to his first win of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season in Friday night’s race at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway. Nemechek was followed to the checkered flag by fellow Tundra drivers Ty Majeski (fourth) and Matt Crafton (fifth).

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Darlington Raceway

Race 7 of 23 – 147 Laps, 201 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

2nd, Carson Hocevar*

3rd, Grant Enfinger*

4th, TY MAJESKI

5th, MATT CRAFTON

6th, PARKER KLIGERMAN

9th, TYLER ANKRUM

10th, TODD BODINE

12th, STEWART FRIESEN

16th, TIMMY HILL

17th, CHRISTIAN ECKES

21st, CHANDLER SMITH

23rd, COREY HEIM

25th, BEN RHODES

28th, JOSH REAUME

30th, BRENNAN POOLE

32nd, TATE FOGLEMAN

35th, CHASE PURDY

36th, AKINORI OGATA

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 1st

How does it feel to get your first win of the season and first at Darlington Raceway?

“Huge shout out to all the guys that work on this No. 4 KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO, just Mobil 1 and everyone that puts their heart and soul into what's going on -- this is huge. Just thank you to everyone. Thank you to the fans. This place is packed. Awesome crowd. I thought we gave it away early honestly and we're able to rebound and battle back so it's cool. Aspen (daughter) I think is sleeping so hopefully Taylor (wife) gets her up and brings her to victory lane so we can celebrate. Learned a lot tonight and was finally able to bring home the first one of the year. I'm just thankful for the opportunity I have from Kyle (Busch, team owner), Toyota and TRD (Toyota Racing Development) for putting me in this truck. Let's go celebrate.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 66 FarmPaint Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How was your race overall and bringing home a top-five finish?

“It was an up and down day for sure, but had really good speed in practice and qualifying. We split that first stage, lost some track position and made some big adjustments to hopefully have paid dividends at the end. Then we got a flat tire right before the end of the second stage. That last stage, I kept getting caught a lap down and couldn't get it back. Finally, the first caution in the final stage, got back on the lead lap and made our way back up through the field. Had a really good truck, but didn't run up front because of those circumstances, but really had really fast FarmPaint Toyota Tundra TRD PRO. Love doing this with the ThorSport guys and getting them a good finish.”

MATT CRAFTON, No. 88 Jack Links/Menards Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How was your race tonight?

“Good run for all of us. We needed that momentum heading into this stretch of races to build the confidence for Jeff (Hensley, crew chief) and every one of these guys. Jeff's new to the whole 88 group. We needed this. We had great, great long run speed, short run speed was just a little bit off, but I know where we were and why we were off a little bit there. I was hoping for some long runs right there at the end, and I don't know if we could outrun the 4 (John Hunter Nemechek) because he was really, really good, but I thought we had a second-place truck if we could have had that long run because it was so good. Our Menards Tundra was good and we’ll just keep working from here.”

TRD PR