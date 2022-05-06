CWTS: What to watch for in the Dead On Tools 200

25 and under: This has been a theme in the 2022 season so far with five drivers winning five events in the first part of the year all 25 and under with Ben Rhodes winning at 25 with Corey Heim going to victory lane at 19 at Atlanta. Sitting in the top-10 in points at 45 years old is Matt Crafton hanging in there with an average age of 26.5.

Five winners: In five of the events this year they have been won by a different driver going to victory lane with Zane Smith the only repeat winner but heading into Darlington only Ben Rhodes who has won this year and past truck series champion Todd Bodine who will compete in the Halmar Friesen entry have gone to victory lane at Darlington. Rhodes doing so in 2019 and Bodine winning the event in 2010, Bodine also has two top-five finishes at the track in the past.

2022 Competition stats: Through six events this year four of them have seen the race winning lead change within four laps or left in the event and an average race finishing lead of 1.1 seconds being the closest since 2019 when it was 8/10th of a second, 22 drivers have lead laps and nearly 11,000 green flag passes the second highest just behind the 2020 season with 11,614.

Ross Chastain: Chastain will return to the truck series tonight with Niece Motorsports for his debut in the series at Darlington. Chastain has three previous wins in the series, all with Niece Motorsports.