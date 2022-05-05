Young’s Motorsports Darlington Raceway May Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd Primary Partner(s): RimTyme Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London 2022 Driver Points Position: 22nd 2022 Owner Points Position: 27th Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 014 Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to the popular NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career. No. 126: This weekend at Darlington Raceway, Boyd will make his 126th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 73rd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night. The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports. Anchor Partner: At the beginning of the season, Spencer Boyd announced that RimTyme will serve as an anchor partner on his No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. RimTyme will serve as the primary marketing for seven races this season while serving as an associate marketing partner for the remaining 15 races. RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires carries more custom rims than the traditional wheel shop. They have a large selection of name-brand custom wheels available in the latest styles, finishes, colors, and sizes. In addition to a variety of wheel brands, RimTyme carries popular tire brands for everyday driving needs at affordable prices to fit any budget. Throwing It Back: In the 2022 Darlington Raceway Throwback Weekend tribute, Spencer Boyd will roll Michael Waltrip’s raced No. 23 Hawaiian Punch Pontiac out into the North Carolina sunshine to compare it to Boyd's No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado that bears the same iconic design. Michael Waltrip's Hawaiian Punch paint scheme debuted in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on a Chevrolet. In Waltrip’s first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series for Chuck Rider and Bahari Racing, the No. 23 Hawaiian Punch Pontiac became a part of NASCAR history attached to the now storied driver, team owner, and television personality. As a keepsake from an important milestone in his career, Waltrip still has the actual race car from that year in his personal garage. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Darlington Raceway Track Stats: Friday night’s Dead On Tools 200 will mark Boyd’s fourth start at the historic Darlington Raceway. In his three previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 21st after starting 26th in the 2021 In It To Win It 200. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has 42 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 23.7. Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Boyd made his 72nd career Truck Series start. Following his heat race, Boyd lined up 34th for the 150-lap race and throughout the race, he steadily moved forward in his Bristol Dirt debut and earned a respectable 24th place lead lap finish. To The Point(s): Entering Darlington, Boyd sits 22nd in the championship standings. 26 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Matt DiBenedetto with 17 races remaining this season. 79 points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings occupied by Matt Crafton. Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 27th in the Truck Series owner standings. Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports. In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds. Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 72 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.7. Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London. He will crew chief his 52nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 51 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume. This weekend marks his third race as crew chief at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame.” Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes: On Darlington Raceway Throwback Weekend: “Throwbacks are an opportunity to celebrate NASCAR’s history; I love them. We asked RimTyme to pick the scheme this year so when they came back with Michael’s Hawaiian Punch car a big smile came across my face. “Michael made mention of me on the broadcast at my very first NASCAR race, so I find it fitting to honor him this way.”