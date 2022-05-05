Thursday, May 05

Young’s Motorsports Darlington Raceway May Truck Series Team Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
02JL.jpg
 

Driver: Jesse Little

 

Primary Partner(s): Shriners Children's®

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 27th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 20th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 021

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Little’s Back: This weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his fourth of 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry.

 

Welcome Aboard: For the seventh Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Shriners Children's as the primary marketing partner on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Dead On Tools 200.

 

Happy Anniversary: Shriners Children's® is kicking off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo at Darlington Raceway in partnership with Jesse Little and Young’s Motorsports.

 

Little and Shriners Children's are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo to premier during the Darlington Raceway race on Friday, May 6.

 

The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner's Children's Young's Motorsports No. 02 Jesse Little die-cast truck.

 

Jesse Little Truck Series Darlington Raceway Track Stats: Friday night’s Dead On Tools 200 at Darlington will mark Little’s inaugural Truck Series start at the famed South Carolina race track.

 

Little, however, does have four previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit with a track-best of 18th after starting 10th in the 2020 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200.

 

Jesse Little Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Little has made 27 starts throughout his career with five top-10 finishes, while also carrying an average finishing position of 18.0.

 

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race: Jesse Little’s teammate Kaz Grala piloted the No. 02 Ruedebusch Chevrolet Silverado RST on April 16th in the second annual Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

 

Following his heat race, Grala lined up 25th for the 150-lap race and quickly vaulted his race truck towards the top-10, but a late-race spin left little time for the former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winner to recover, relegating Grala and the No. 02 to a frustrating 26th place finish.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Shriners Children's® Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

 

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his eighth Truck Series race. The Dead On Tools 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval.

 

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Darlington Raceway:I’ve had Darlington Raceway circled on my schedule all year. We get to unveil our Shriners Children’s 100th-anniversary paint scheme and kick off our 2022 #GiveaLittle fundraising campaign.

 

“I’ve always enjoyed racing around Darlington, it’s a demanding track and requires a cautiously aggressive approach which fits into my style. 

 

“I know my No. 02 boys and everyone at Young’s Motorsports has put a lot into this program and want just as much as I do, to go put on a show for all our partners and fans.

 

“I also again couldn’t be more excited to represent Shriners Children's in their 100th year of changing lives. Having been able to visit a handful of hospitals over the years, it’s extremely rewarding to get to carry their branding on our truck for Darlington.”
No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
12SB.jpg
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): RimTyme

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 22nd

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 27th

 

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 014

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to the popular NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.

 

No. 126: This weekend at Darlington Raceway, Boyd will make his 126th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 73rd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.    

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Anchor Partner: At the beginning of the season, Spencer Boyd announced that RimTyme will serve as an anchor partner on his No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

 

RimTyme will serve as the primary marketing for seven races this season while serving as an associate marketing partner for the remaining 15 races.

 

RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires carries more custom rims than the traditional wheel shop. They have a large selection of name-brand custom wheels available in the latest styles, finishes, colors, and sizes.

 

In addition to a variety of wheel brands, RimTyme carries popular tire brands for everyday driving needs at affordable prices to fit any budget.

 

Throwing It Back: In the 2022 Darlington Raceway Throwback Weekend tribute, Spencer Boyd will roll Michael Waltrip’s raced No. 23 Hawaiian Punch Pontiac out into the North Carolina sunshine to compare it to Boyd's No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado that bears the same iconic design.

 

Michael Waltrip's Hawaiian Punch paint scheme debuted in 1985 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on a Chevrolet. In Waltrip’s first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series for Chuck Rider and Bahari Racing, the No. 23 Hawaiian Punch Pontiac became a part of NASCAR history attached to the now storied driver, team owner, and television personality. 

 

As a keepsake from an important milestone in his career, Waltrip still has the actual race car from that year in his personal garage.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Darlington Raceway Track Stats: Friday night’s Dead On Tools 200 will mark Boyd’s fourth start at the historic Darlington Raceway.

 

In his three previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of 21st after starting 26th in the 2021 In It To Win It 200.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has 42 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 23.7.

 

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Boyd made his 72nd career Truck Series start.

 

 

 

Following his heat race, Boyd lined up 34th for the 150-lap race and throughout the race, he steadily moved forward in his Bristol Dirt debut and earned a respectable 24th place lead lap finish.

 

To The Point(s): Entering Darlington, Boyd sits 22nd in the championship standings.

 

26 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Matt DiBenedetto with 17 races remaining this season.

 

79 points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings occupied by Matt Crafton.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 27th in the Truck Series owner standings.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 72 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.7.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

 

He will crew chief his 52nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 51 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his third race as crew chief at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame.”

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

 

On Darlington Raceway Throwback Weekend: “Throwbacks are an opportunity to celebrate NASCAR’s history; I love them. We asked RimTyme to pick the scheme this year so when they came back with Michael’s Hawaiian Punch car a big smile came across my face. 

 

“Michael made mention of me on the broadcast at my very first NASCAR race, so I find it fitting to honor him this way.”
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
20DB.jpg
 

Driver: Danny Bohn

 

Primary Partner(s): Ticks Suck

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: 37th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 28th

 

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 017

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back To The Team: Last week, Young’s Motorsports announced that Danny Bohn will return to the team to pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time since competing in the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

 

Awareness Alert: To bring awareness to Lyme disease, race car driver Danny Bohn is partnering with the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation to feature Ticks Suck, a public awareness campaign for Lyme and tickborne disease, on the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST at the May 6th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

 

Bohn was diagnosed with Lyme disease as a child and has battled symptoms of the most common vector-borne disease in the United States ever since.

 

The month of May is recognized as Lyme Disease Awareness Month.

 

More To Learn: Inspired by Alexandra’s own personal journey with the disease, the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation launched the Cohen Lyme & Tickborne Disease Initiative in 2015 to raise awareness, advance research, and find a cure.

 

 

Ticks Suck is the Initiative’s latest national public service announcement campaign that aims to raise awareness of the year-round prevalence of ticks so families can protect themselves.

 

Important prevention tips and resources if you’ve been bitten can be found at TicksSuck.org.

 

Back For More: For Darlington, Young’s Motorsports and Danny Bohn also welcome back Luxio as an associate marketing partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Luxio joined the Young’s Motorsports team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

 

Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

 

Danny Bohn Career At A Glance: Bohn rose into prominence in 2012 when he earned NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour championship runner-up, Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Driver honors. Bohn followed that up with the 2014 modified track championship at the famed Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

 

But a Bohn winning races is nothing new. Both Bohn’s grandfather, Parker Bohn, and father, Eddie Bohn, are legendary drivers and mechanics from New Jersey.

 

The Freehold, N.J. native has 34 Truck Series starts to his resume, including five top-10 finishes, most recently at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he finished eighth after starting 28th for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Danny Bohn Truck Series Darlington Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Dead On Tools 200 will mark Bohn’s fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.366-mile speedway.

 

In his three previous efforts, Bohn has a track-best finish of 18th in the spring race of 2021, while also carrying an average finish of 19.3.

 

Danny Bohn Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Bohn has made 18 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 23.4.

 

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track, three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Austin Dillon made a series return.

 

Following his heat victory, Dillon lined up 10th for the 150-lap race and throughout the race, he hovered inside the top-15 for a majority of the race before soldiering onto a respectable 14th place run.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Bohn as crew chief of the No. 20 Ticks Suck Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will crew chief his 89th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night.

 

In his previous 88 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his second race as crew chief at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame.”

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Danny Bohn, please visit DannyBohn.com, like him on Facebook (Danny Bohn Racing) and follow on Instagram (@dannybohn) and Twitter (@dbohn659).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Danny Bohn Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Darlington Partnership: “This partnership is very personal to me as the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation is really leading the national fight against Lyme and tickborne diseases.

 

“NASCAR fans are active, outdoorsy people, so we hope awareness leads to prevention, or as in cases like mine, recognizing a need for treatment.”

Race Information:

 

The Dead On Tools 200 (147 laps | 200.1 miles) is the seventh of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Fri. May 6, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 3:33 p.m. Qualifying will soon follow from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

Young's Motorsport PR

