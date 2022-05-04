GMS Racing NCWTS Darlington Race Preview

- About North Industrial Machine: Founded in 1995, North Industrial Machine has grown its operations to serve the steel, paper, aerospace, textile, automotive, and medical industries. The family-owned construction company is headquartered in nearby Hartsville, South Carolina, and serves much of the area surrounding Darlington Raceway. Notably, this weekend marks the company's first partnership endeavor in the NASCAR industry.
- About Auto Parts 4Less: The Auto Parts 4Less Group is the world's first dedicated marketplace for automotive parts only, finally an easy to use website for only automotive parts! All automotive parts needs - car, truck, boat, RV, power sports, motorcycle, etc. Visit AutoParts4Less.com to view their full selection of parts for every type of vehicle.
- Chassis History/Info: Jack Wood will take GMS Racing chassis no. 330 to the dance with "The Lady In Black". This Silverado RST became a part of the team's fleet in 2020, winning at Dover Motor Speedway with Zane Smith in its first year of competition. Wood earned his best finish of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway driving this chassis back in March, finishing in 13th position.
- Sunoco ROTY Update: Coming off a 22nd place finish in the most recent race at Bristol Dirt, Jack Wood has climbed up to third in the Sunoco Rookie Of The Year standings. Entering Darlington, Wood finds himself only two points out of second place and twenty-two markers back from point leader Lawless Alan.
- Driver Appearances: Fans will have the opportunity to meet Jack Wood at the eNASCAR Arcade in the Darlington Raceway fan zone on Friday from 5:00 to 5:30 PM. Jack will be partaking in a Q&A, followed up by an opportunity to race against him on iRacing simulators and timeless classics such as Daytona USA.
- JW Quote: "I'm looking forward to racing again at Darlington this weekend. It's been a great track for GMS Racing as they swept the races there last year, so I think we have a great opportunity to have a solid run. I believe that we have a good idea of where we need to be for our baseline setup, and as we begin the summer stretch, this is going to be a crucial race to start off on the right foot. We have a bunch of races lined up ahead of us, so a good finish here will help build our momentum going forward."