Lawless Alan - Dead On Tools 200 Race Advance

Alan on making his second-career start at Darlington: “I’m excited to be going back to Darlington this week to kick off NASCAR’s Throwback Weekend. After making my debut with Niece Motorsports at Darlington last season, it will be good to return to a track with the same team for a change. I cannot wait for our No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado to hit the track with our throwback paint scheme honoring Jeff Gordon’s iconic flames look. It would not be possible without all of the continued support from AUTOParkit and allowing us to take part in throwback weekend.”

Alan at Darlington Raceway: Alan makes his second-career start at Darlington Raceway Friday night. He was running strong in the top-15 last September before being inadvertently wrecked by the 19 truck.

Alan’s Throwback Truck for Darlington: Alan’s No. 45 AUTOParkit™ Chevrolet Silverado mirrors Jeff Gordon’s 2007 Department of Defense paint scheme featuring Gordon’s iconic flames design.

Click Here to vote for Lawless Alan in the Darlington Throwback Weekend Best Paint Scheme Fan Vote

Last Time Out (Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt – Start: 31st / Finish: 30th): In his first career dirt race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Alan started in the back half of the field but held his own, crossing the line 31st in Stage One despite falling a lap down. Alan continued to battle in and out of traffic in the second stage to bring the No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet to a 32nd-place finish in Stage Two.

Alan and the No. 45 took advantage of a few late-race cautions to make adjustments to their Silverado in the closing laps to ultimately come away with a 30th-place result.

Alan remains the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points leader heading into Friday night’s race at Darlington.

Niece Motorsports PR