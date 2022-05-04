Ross Chastain - Dead On Tools 200 Race Advance

Chastain on debuting the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado at Darlington: “I’m very excited to be a part of Worldwide Express’ growing commitment to NASCAR both in the Cup Series and Truck Series,” Chastain said. “It’s an honor to represent a first-class organization like Worldwide Express both on and off the track and I’m always looking forward to getting behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.”

“It’s a great opportunity for both sides and thanks to Trackhouse Racing for allowing me the opportunity to compete in the Truck Series with Niece and Worldwide Express.”

Worldwide Express Expands Partnership with Niece Motorsports, Ross Chastain: Niece Motorsports and two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Ross Chastain have announced a partnership, with Worldwide Express, joining the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado entry for four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races during the 2022 season beginning at Darlington Raceway.

Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, currently serve as the full-season, primary partners of Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Dean Thompson.

Worldwide Express and Trackhouse Racing recently announced a multi-year partnership that spans 21 NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2022 and 2023 seasons for Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet and Daniel Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet.

Chastain at Darlington Raceway (NCWTS): Chastain makes his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Darlington Raceway Friday night.

Chastain has made five starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and six starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway. He has one top-five and one top-10 in the Cup Series and one top-five and three top-10s to his credit in the Xfinity Series.

Friday night’s Dead On Tools 200 at Darlington marks Chastain’s 97th career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, a career that includes three wins (Kansas 2019, Gateway 2019, Pocono 2019), 17 top-fives, and 42 top-10s.

On the Truck: Chastain and the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado debut the Worldwide Express paint scheme Friday night at Darlington with associate sponsorship from the Florida Watermelon Association.

Niece Motorsports PR