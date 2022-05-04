Purdy Stepping Up at Darlington

Stepping Up … Chase Purdy is stepping up his game as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series gets back to work with Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. The driver of the No. 61 BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is coming off a season best 13th-place finish on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) two weeks ago and is continuing his steady improvement after securing track-best finishes in three of the last four races.

Cue the “Jaws” Theme … As Toyota approaches it’s 1,500th NASCAR race on Sunday afternoon at the track “Too Tough to Tame”, Purdy’s throwback scheme on the No. 61 Tundra TRD Pro pays tribute to one the foundational figures in Toyota’s history, Darrell Waltrip. The man who earned the name “Jaws” in the 1970’s en route to three NASCAR Cup Series championships was one of the first Toyota team owners during the manufacturer’s inaugural season in 2004. The vibrant red, yellow, and white flames on Purdy’s Tundra TRD Pro replicate Waltrip’s paint scheme from his final Camping World Trucks start in 2005 to recognize his contributions in Toyota’s history.

Season to Date … Purdy is tied for 17th in the Camping World Trucks championship standings after making five starts. He most recently picked up a season-best result at BMS on Easter weekend and has earned track-best finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS), Circuit of the Americas, and BMS. He has two previous starts at the “Lady in Black” and scored a top-15 finish there last September.

Chassis Selection … Crew chief Matt Lucas and the BAMA Buggies team are bringing chassis No. 019 back for the second time this season. Purdy most recently raced this Tundra TRD Pro to a 14th-place finish at AMS. Friday’s 147-lap event at Darlington marks the second appearance for chassis No. 019 under the HRE banner.

Tune In … All on-track activity from the Camping World Trucks Throwback Weekend will be covered live on FOX Sports 1, beginning with practice and qualifying at 3:00 p.m. ET followed by the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 61 BAMA Buggies team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Chase Purdy Quote:

On returning to Darlington for a milestone in Toyota’s history:

“We’ve been making gains so far this year, and I think Darlington is another good chance for us to take a step forward. I finished top-15 in the fall race last year, and I’m pretty confident we have a good package for the intermediate-type racetracks coming up. Throwback Weekend at Darlington is always fun, and it’s a pretty cool honor to have one of Darrell Waltrip’s paint schemes on our truck. It’s been a great experience being part of the Toyota Racing family so far this year and being a part of their milestone hitting 1,500 NASCAR races this weekend is going to be special. Hopefully we can do DW and Toyota some justice and run towards the front on Friday night and continue to gain momentum.”

