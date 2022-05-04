Smith Ready to Return After Lengthy Two Week Break

“I'm itching to get back behind the wheel this weekend at Darlington," Smith stated. "It's been a long two weeks, but not without a lot of hard work. The guys have been putting in a big effort for Darlington and I feel good about the truck we are preparing.” Smith is excited to have Fr8 Auctions back on his Ford F-150 at Darlington, a track that has been kind to him in the past. “I enjoy racing at Darlington," said Smith. "It's one of those tracks that you have to find a good rhythm to be fast, and I like that challenge. And I really want to take Fr8 Auctions to victory lane for Front Row Motorsports. They are a loyal partner to Bob (owner Bob Jenkins) and their truck looks cool. We want to win just as much for them as we do for us.” The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington will air live on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.