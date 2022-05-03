Corey Heim - No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Darlington Preview

Now that you have had time to digest it, how does it feel to be a winner in the Camping World Truck Series?

“It feels so surreal. Ever since I was a kid, I had dreamed of racing in the Truck Series, and to win at my home track with KBM and Toyota was so special. Aside from that, it takes some pressure off of me, although the goal to win races remains the same.”

That win in Atlanta was the last time you’ve been behind the wheel of a truck. How hard has it been to go over a month without racing in the Truck Series?

“It’s definitely tough to sit on the sidelines while other drivers rotate in and out of the No. 51 Tundra TRD Pro but being able to go to all of the races so far this year and be a part of the team has taught me a lot about what goes into a successful race team.”

You showed a lot of speed last year at Darlington in your Truck Series debut but got taken out in an accident. Is this a race you’ve had circled on your calendar since your schedule for this year was announced?