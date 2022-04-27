Shriners Childrens to Partner with Jesse Little and Youngs Motorsports at Darlington Raceway

Shriners Children's® is kicking off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo at Darlington Raceway in partnership with Jesse Little and YOung's Motorsports.

Jesse and Shriners Children's are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with

a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo to premier during the Darlington Raceway throwback weekend and the Camping World Truck Series Dead on Tools 200 race on May 6. The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner's Children's Young's Motorsports #02 Jesse Little die-cast truck.

For those who are looking for a one-of-a-kind experience and the opportunity to attend a race as a personal guest and honorary Jesse Little and Young's Motorsports team member a donation of $2500 is an option during this year's #GiveALittle fundraising campaign. This experience will allow you to get up and personal with a NASCAR Camping World team and experience all of the sights and sounds that come with the race day experiences of inspection, qualifying, driver introductions, and watching the race from teh Young's Motorsports pit box.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Jesse as he races in support of Shriners Children’s mission to improve the lives of children,” said William S. “Bill” Bailey, Imperial Potentate of Shriners International and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shriners Children's. “Now celebrating a century of care, our healthcare system has treated more than 1.5 million children since 1922. We greatly appreciate Jesse’s support and fundraising efforts to help us provide innovative pediatric specialty care to children around the world, regardless of their families’ ability to pay, and are proud to have him as an ambassador for Shriners Children’s.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to represent Shriners Children's in their 100th year of changing lives. Having been able to visit a handful of hospitals over the years, it’s extremely rewarding to get to carry their branding on our truck for Darlington. I encourage each and every person to participate in our donation fundraiser, #GiveALittle, and be a part of impacting thousands of families lives!”

Please visit Jesse's donation page here

Jesse Little Racing PR