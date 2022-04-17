NCWTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

|
Harrison Burton, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford F-150
Start: 26th
Finish: 20th
- After finishing 6th during his preliminary qualifying race, Harrison Burton would start in 26th position for the Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt. The 21-year-old made an initial charge after the green, rocketing five places in the first 25 laps before settling into 23rd at stage end.
- Veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston made the call for four tires, fuel and a handling adjustment on the Hunt Bros. F-150 as the team headed into Stage 2. However, Burton was hindered by slight nose damage sustained on the final lap of the first stage, as he attempted to avoid a truck that made contact with the outside wall.
- Making the bottom a priority as the run wore on during Stage 2, Burton finished 26th at the conclusion of Stage 2.
- Continuing to find speed at the bottom, Burton would fight his way up through the mid-pack. A caution flag on lap 130 allowed the No.17 to jump up two more positions in the race's concluding laps, crossing the line in 20th position for the Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.