Late Spin Relegates Chandler Smith to 19th-Place Finish at Bristol Dirt Race

· With tire wear not being a major issue, most of the teams that pitted at the end of Stage 1 remained on track between stages, leaving the Charge Me Tundra scored in the fifth position when the Final Stage went green on lap 93.

· Smith reported an issue with his Toyota getting extremely sideways when he used the brakes and despite attempts to change the bias from inside the truck the problem worsened as the stage went along.

· With 25 laps remaining he spun out but was able to do a complete 360 and remain headed in the right direction. The incident slowed the field for the seventh time.

· Under caution Smith brought his truck to the attention of the pit crew who made a quick adjustment to tighten it up for the closing laps of the race.