Lawless Alan - Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt Race Recap

Start: 31st

Finish: 30th

Driver Point Standings: 21st

Owner Point Standings: 26th

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado

In his first career dirt race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Alan started in the back half of the field but held his own, crossing the line 31st in Stage One despite falling a lap down. Alan continued to battle in and out of traffic in the second stage to bring the No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet to a 32nd-place finish in Stage Two.

Alan and the No. 45 took advantage of a few late-race cautions to make adjustments to their Silverado in the closing laps to ultimately come away with a 30th-place result.





Niece Motorsports PR