Kris Wright - Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt Race Recap

Start: 30th

Finish: 33rd

Driver Point Standings: 20th

Owner Point Standings: 25th

Race Rundown – No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado

Wright and the No. 44 team started in the back half of the field and battled a tight handling condition early, resulting in a 32nd-place finish in Stage One. Two laps into Stage Two, Wright had a left rear tire go down that sent him for a spin in turn two, causing minor damage to the left rear of the No. 44 Chevrolet. Following a pit stop under caution to change the left rear tire, Wright was scored two laps down.

After finishing Stage Two 35th, Wright and the No. 44 worked to salvage their night with several adjustments along the way, but ultimately settled for a 33rd-place finish.

Niece Motorsports PR