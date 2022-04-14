Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt April Preview

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self



Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN



Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST



Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon



Spotter: Tony Raines



2022 Driver Points Position: 15th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 17th



Chassis Intel: AM Racing Chassis No. 018; previously raced at Knoxville Raceway on July 9, 2021 (Start: 21st | Finish: 30th).



Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Getting Back On Track: Five races into the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, AM Racing and driver Austin Wayne Self are looking to back up their solid pace from 2021.



After picking up back-to-back top-10 finishes at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, the team has endured two difficult races at Circuit of the Americas and last weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.



The team returns to the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track hoping the sixth race of the season offers a resurgence to their 2022 schedule after finishing in the top-10 last March in the inaugural Truck Series event at the “Last Great Colosseum.”



Texas Pride: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this week at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the sixth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



Thank You For Your Continued Support: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing in 2022 and will serve as a major associate marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self in Saturday night’s Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides themselves having the absolute best commercial grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for six races between the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively.



New Look Returning: The AM Racing team will continue its new look with their No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado. Instead of their traditional red and white paint scheme, the team unveiled a red, white and blue livery for the organization’s seventh season of competition.



Am Racing x2: Last month at Circuit of the Americas, AM Racing launched a second part-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team which will run a limited schedule this season.



Super Late Model standout and fellow Austin, Texas native Logan Bearden piloted the team’s No. 37 Bearden Automotive | Parker Electric Chevrolet Silverado and successfully made his Truck Series debut.



Tentatively, the next scheduled Truck Series race for the No. 37 is set for May 2022.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Stats: Saturday night’s Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race will mark Self’s second start at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.



Last March, Self-started his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado 17th and earned his first of four top-10 finishes during the 2021 season with a 10th place lead-lap effort.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Dirt Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track, Self has made five career Truck Series dirt track appearances.



In those five races, Self has a best finish of ninth at Eldora Speedway in 2016 with an additional top-10 at Bristol last spring.



He also carries an average finishing position of 16.0.



To The Point(s): Entering the Bristol Dirt Race, Self sits 15th in the championship standings.



32 points separate Self from 10th in the championship standings currently held by Tyler Ankrum with 18 races remaining this season.



105 points separate Self from first in the championship standings occupied by reigning Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes.



AM Racing’s No. 22 team secures 17th in the Truck Series owner standings.



Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | United Rentals 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Self made his 134th career Truck Series start.



Mother Nature soaked the 0.526-mile paperclip oval canceling practice and qualifying and setting the field by NASCAR metrics.



Self started the 200-lap race 22nd and steadily made his march forward. Despite his best efforts to earn his third top-10 finish of the year last Thursday night, Self and the AM Racing team battled brake issues which sidelined the team from finishing the race.



The early departure left Self with a frustrating 31st place finish.



Calling the Shots: Ryan Salomon will continue to lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team in 2022, including this week at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt.



This weekend marks his 31st race as crew chief for Self and in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. During his tenure, he guided Self to an average finish of 16.8 during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, respectively.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 134 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning six years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.4.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



The couple is also expecting and will welcome their first child, a girl in June of 2022.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: “I enjoy competing on the dirt. I’ve been racing my dirt modified over the last couple of months to help me get better prepared for Saturday night’s race.



“Hopefully, we can duplicate or better our performance from last March and earn our best finish of the season.”



On 2022 Season: “We had a great first three races to the 2022 Truck Series season but have suffered bad luck the last two races at COTA and Martinsville. Our team is a lot better than our finishes and we must bounce back if we want to have any shot at maybe making the Playoffs this summer.



“We will work hard and the Bristol Dirt Track race may be the best medicine to reenergize our season.”

Social Spotlight:

Visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.

Show your GO TEXAN pride: find Texas products, restaurants or enroll your business in GO TEXAN.



For more information on Don’t Mess With Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



To learn more about AIRBOX Air Purifier and what they offer, please visit airboxairpurifier.com.

For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.

For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.

For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.

Race Information:

The Pinty’s Dirt Truck Race (150 laps | 75 miles) is the sixth of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Fri. April 15, 2022, from 3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. A final practice has been etched from 5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. Qualifying races will follow on race day, Sat., April 16, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

AM Racing PR