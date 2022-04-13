Dean Thompson - Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Thompson on making his start at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I’m excited to head to Bristol with the No. 40 Worldwide Express team for my first dirt race. While there are a lot of unknowns that come with the territory, I have a lot of confidence in this team to make the right adjustments and improvements to our Chevrolet Silverado from practice to the qualifying races to have us pointed in the right direction.”

Thompson at Bristol Motor Speedway: Thompson makes his first-career start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Saturday night..

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers paint scheme on display for Saturday night’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt.

Last time out (Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 – Start: 28th / Finish: 36th): “Unfortunately, it was another tough-luck night for our No. 40 Worldwide Express team with an electrical issue bringing our run to an abrupt end. We had a lot of confidence going into the first short track race of the season and we’ll bring that same energy to Bristol next week.”

Niece Motorsports PR