Scorpion Offroad Wheels to Share Hood Sponsorship on Boyd’s RimTyme Silverado

In a fitting partnership, Scorpion Offroad Wheels will have a logo on the hood of Spencer Boyd’s No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. Scorpion Offroad Wheels are in stock and available at RimTyme stores nationwide.



Spencer Boyd shared his thoughts on his anchor partner sharing their hood space, “RimTyme is an amazing partner. We’ve done so much in a short time together and this one is a match made, well, in dirt. When we started talking about it, all I could picture in my head was a lifted truck with off road wheels and mud tires. To satisfy that picture in my head, we rendered it for the world to see, but I was told it won’t pass tech.”



RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires carries more custom rims than the traditional wheel shop. With names like Razor, Saw, and Hammer, Scorpion Offroad Wheels’ offering at RimTyme will satisfy any off-roader’s dream setup.



This weekend marks the second time the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visits the famed Bristol Motor Speedway after last year’s inaugural races added to the reasons why NASCAR won the Sports League of the Year at the 2021 Sports Business Awards.



The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway can be seen live on FS1 or heard on the Motor Racing Network beginning at 8:00pm ET on Saturday, April 16.

