Nemechek Posts Back-to-Back Top-Five Finishes

· Nemechek started Thursday’s 200-lap event at Martinsville from fifth after the scheduled qualifying session was cancelled due to rain, ultimately setting the field based on NASCAR’s performance matrix system.
· Despite falling back to eighth in the opening 25 laps, the Mobil 1 driver never fell outside of the top-10 throughout the opening stage.
· As a late-stage caution came out on lap 40, veteran crew chief Eric Phillips elected for the No. 4 team to stay out on track to gain track position and earn stage points as trucks ahead of them elected to pit.
· The call paid off as Nemechek finished the opening stage in fourth, earning seven stage points.