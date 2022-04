Quote: “Extremely frustrating race for us tonight at Martinsville. I’m absolutely gutted for my No. 24 Chevy Liners team. Once again, we just got caught up in others’ messes and had nowhere to go. It’s tough to keep on swallowing these unfortunate finishes. I hope we can turn our luck around next weekend at Bristol so we can get our season back on track. I’m thankful for everybody on my team putting in the effort to bring me fast trucks each week and I know our time is coming.”