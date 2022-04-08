Dean Thompson – Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Thompson and the No. 40 team experienced adversity early on in Thursday night’s race at Martinsville, suffering from an electrical issue 13 laps in that caused their Chevrolet Silverado to stall on the frontstretch. Thompson was unable to re-fire the engine, ultimately ending the team’s night.

Thompson on his tough-luck night at Martinsville: “Unfortunately, it was another tough-luck night for our No. 40 Worldwide Express team with an electrical issue bringing our run to an abrupt end. We had a lot of confidence going into the first short track race of the season and we’ll bring that same energy to Bristol next week.”

Niece Motorsports PR