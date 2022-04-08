NCWTS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150 Start: 31st Finish: 19th Due to the cancellation of qualifying for rainfall, Hailie Deegan lined up 31st by nature of NASCAR’s qualifying order matrix for the Blu-Emu 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

The 20-year-old took the green flag in the bottom lane and quickly moved her way up the order, reaching the 20th position after a restart for an early incident on lap 24.

Deegan sustained damage battling for position on the next restart, dropping her to 25th before pitting to rectify the handling issues caused by the incident. After clearing the left front fender and taking a pound out of the left rear, the No. 1 rejoined in 28th.

Fending off a tight condition that left her unable to stay in the coveted bottom lane, pit strategy and a strong run on old tires kept the Wastequip team in the top-20 as Stage 2 came to a close. On the ensuing restart, Deegan climbed up the leaderboard, reaching as high as 13th and clocking her fastest laps of the contest.

A caution on lap 156 forced Deegan down pit road to gear up for one last run towards the front of the pack. Restarting 21st, she fought her way to 19th as the checkered flag dropped on the final lap of the race.