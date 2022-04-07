CWTS: What to watch for in tonight’s Blu-Emu 200

Riding a streak: Martinsville Speedway is riding a streak for the Camping World Truck Series with eight different winners in the last eight races at the track going back to 2017 when Chase Elliott won the event. This weekend has six different previous winners entered. Sauter is coming in with four wins at the track followed by Kyle Busch and Matt Crafton with two, the trio of Z. Smith, Enfinger and Nemechek have one previous win at the track.

Zane Smith: So far this season Smith has won two of the four events starting with the season opener at Daytona and the most recent at COTA two weeks ago. With the wins it put Smith fourth in points coming into the weekend at Martinsville sitting 31 points behind another Smith, Chandler who has one win and 170 points to lead the series points standings.

A disqualification at Las Vegas after a second-place finish would drop him to 36th and put him out of the lead in the standings. Zane however leads the playoff points with 12 over Chandler’s five and Ben Rhodes two points.

“We’ve already taken our hit to the gut at Vegas, so in our minds and many others we’re still looking at our year as a first, a second, a fifth and a first. I don’t know, I guess technically it’s not there, so I feel like that’s where that points buffer has hit us, but I feel like to still be fourth with that this early in the season really says something about our team.” Said Smith

Youngins are trucking: Just like with the Cup Series the truck series this year has been dominated by the young drivers of Zane Smith, Chandler Smith and Corey Heim all of which average out an age of 20.5 for winners in the series. The youngest is Heim and C. Smith at 19 and the oldest Z. Smith at 22.

Rookies at Martinsville: Coming into Martinsville Lawless Alen driving for Niece Motorsports leads the way over the standings with Heim eight points back followed by Jack Wood, Dean Thompson and Blane Perkins. Jack Wood driving for GMS Racing is the only one of the group who has a previous start at Martinsville last year finished in the 27th spot.

First timers: Lawless Alan, Dean Thompson, Blaine Perkins all running for ROTY are making their first stop at the half-mile track. Young Motorsports has bought in Dillon Steuer, Reaume Brothers will have two drivers with their first start in the series. McAnally Racing will have Jake Garcia behind the wheel and family-owned Terry Carroll Motorsports will have Justin Carroll behind the wheel.