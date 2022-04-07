Young’s Motorsports Martinsville Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Jesse Little

Primary Partner(s): Skuttle Tight

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2022 Owner Points Position: 17th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 10

Engine : Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Little’s Back: This weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Little returns to the organization for his third of 11 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry.

Welcome Aboard: For the fifth Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Skuttle Tight as the primary marketing partner on Little’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.

Skuttle Tight is a new R-40 insulated attic access system.

Whether it's installing in new construction or replacing that old drafty attic hatch, Skuttle Tight is America's premier attic entry system manufacturer.

Skuttle Tight is based in Willmar, Minnesota.

Back For More: For the fifth Truck Series race of the season, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little welcome back Luxio as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

Luxio joined the Young’s Motorsports team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high-quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Jesse Little Truck Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Jesse Little will make his inaugural Martinsville Speedway Truck Series debut in Thursday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.

Despite no experience in a truck around the historic paperclip short track, Little does have two prior starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

In those two Xfinity starts, Little started a track-best 19th (October 2020) and finished a track best 22nd in the same race. He has completed 494 of 500 laps in Xfinity competition at the legendary Virginia short track.

Jesse Little Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Little has made seven starts throughout his career with two top-10 finishes, while carrying an average finishing position of 17.9.

Driver Intel: Little, the son of former NASCAR driver Chad Little returns to the Truck Series scene in 2022 after spending the last two seasons competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports and BJ McLeod Motorsports, respectively.

Martinsville will mark Little’s 37th career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and third for Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports.

From 2015 to 2022, Little, 24, has achieved eight top-10 finishes in the Truck Series, including a career-best sixth-place finish driving for his family-owned JJL Motorsports team at Iowa Speedway in 2018.

Circuit of the Americas | XPEL 225 Race Recap: Little’s teammate Kaz Grala piloted the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco. Chevrolet RST in the Truck Series most recent race at Circuit of the Americas on March 26th.

After qualifying mid-pack, Grala contended for a top-10 finish but was spun into the gravel on a late-race restart which thwarted the team’s chances for back-to-back top-10 finishes on the 20-turn road course.

Grala recovered with the few laps remaining to finish 14th.

In his most recent with Young’s Motorsports at Atlanta, Little earned a very respectable 15th place finish after starting deep in the field at the newly repaved 1.5-mile speedway that raced like a mini-Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway or Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 02 Skuttle Tight Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his sixth Truck Series race. The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the 0.526-mile shaped race track.

In the most recent Truck Series race in Austin, Texas, he guided Young’s Motorsports driver Kaz Grala to a competitive 14th place finish at the 3.41-mile road course facility.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@ JesseLittle97 ) and Twitter (@ JesseLittle97).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

On Martinsville Speedway: "Martinsville is a race of attrition and with a good starting spot, this Young’s Motorsports No. 02 group and myself can compete up there. I'm looking forward to running under the lights and putting on a show at the paperclip for some of the best fans around.

“I am also so happy and grateful to Chad and Lisa Komplien and everyone at Skuttle Tight for believing in me and this No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team. They have been my longest continued partner and I can't wait to give them the competitive run we both have sought over the years!