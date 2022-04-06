GMS Racing NCWTS Martinsville Speedway Preview

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment. com for more information.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger will bring GMS Racing chassis no. 329 to compete at Martinsville Speedway. This Silverado RST was originally built in 2020 and was in the No. 26 team's rotation over the past two seasons. The chassis has been raced five times previously, posting a best result of third place at Richmond last year.

- Turning the Page: A tough start to the season can't keep the No. 23 team down. Enfinger, Denike, and crew have scratched and clawed their way through the opening four races of the season, and appear to be bouncing back from some early misfortunes. Last time out at COTA, they were able to earn their first top-10 finish of the season, and currently have made their way up to 14th in the points standings.

- Previous Race Winner: Enfinger is one of only six previous Martinsville truck race winners entered in Thursday night's Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200. The veteran won in spectacular fashion in the penultimate race of 2020, forcing his way into the Championship 4 despite entering the race essentially out of contention. Grant led 49 laps and made a daring pass for the win on an exciting green-white-checkered finish.

- GE Quote: "Martinsville is always an intense race from all angles. As a driver, you have to manage your brakes, tires, fenders, and emotions. GMS Racing has shown some great success at that track in years past, and I personally love the short tracks, so I am really looking forward to this race. My No. 23 Champion Power Equipment team has made some great strides and we are ready to take it to the next level this weekend."