Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Martinsville Preview

Mr. Smith's Thursday Trip to the Paperclip: Chandler Smith and the No. 18 Safelite team will make a Thursday night trip to ‘The Paperclip’ for the fifth race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Smith has had a strong start to 2022, finishing inside the top five in three of the four events and picking up a victory earlier in the year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old driver has held the series points lead since the second race of the season and enters this week’s race with a 15-point cushion on reigning champion Ben Rhodes. In addition to leading the point standings, he leads Truck Series regulars in average starting position (4.8), average running position (7.199), average finish (7.8) and fastest laps (22), while his 54 laps led rank him third overall to KBM teammates John Hunter Nemechek (85) and Kyle Busch (62). Despite already having 42 career Truck Series starts, Thursday’s trip to Martinsville will be just the second time the talented teenager has tackled the 0.526-mile oval. In last year’s cutoff race to advance to the Championship 4, Smith battled inside the top five for the final 50 laps and ended the day with a respectable fourth-place finish but did not advance to contend for a title at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway. Over the weekend, Smith and his wife, Kenzie, revealed on Chandler’s Instagram account that they will be having a baby boy in August and that the couple’s first child will take its father’s name and be Chandler Smith Jr. Smith earned NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 and finished eighth in the championship standings after producing two victories, one pole, 213 laps led, six top-five and nine top-10 finishes in his first full-time season. He earned his first career Truck Series victory at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in September and in the series finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway earned his first career pole and swept all three stages en route to his second victory. Veteran crew chief Danny Stockman will once again call the shots for Smith and the No. 18 team in 2022. Stockman’s drivers have produced six victories at KBM across his first two seasons, including two with Smith behind the wheel in 2021. The veteran crew chief captured a Truck Series championship with Austin Dillon in 2011 and also won an Xfinity Series championship with Dillon in 2013. Stockman’s drivers have collected two top-five and three top-10 finishes across five starts at Martinsville, with a best result of third coming with Dillon in 2011. The Tundra TRD Pro that Smith will get behind the wheel of on Thursday night, KBM-25, has already won twice at Martinsville. Noah Gragson picked up his first career Truck Series victory with the Tundra in the fall of 2017 and Todd Gilliland picked up his first career Truck Series victory in the fall of 2019. Safelite, the nation’s largest provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services will serve as the primary sponsor on Smith’s Toyota this week and for 16 races throughout the 2022 season. Charge Me will be as an associate sponsor on the bedtop of Smith’s No. 18 Tundra TRD Pro for 16 races this season, including this weekend at COTA. Charge Me was founded on the principle that the electric vehicle (EV) revolution will require robust infrastructure support at all levels. All three KBM Tundra TRD Pros will carry a special decal on the B post this week promoting Autism Awareness that includes the twitter handle of NASCAR Sammy (@NASCARSammy), an avid NASCAR fan and autism advocate. Fans can visit his website, nascarsammy.com to purchase a decal and help support his mission.