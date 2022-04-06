Kris Wright - Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Race Advance

Wright on making his first short track start of the 2022 season: “I am pumped to get back to short-track racing. With how the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Circuit of the Americas ended, it will be interesting to see how competitors race each other at The Paperclip. Getting out of the Martinsville Speedway with a semi-clean Chevrolet Silverado will be the key for keeping the momentum going into next week at Bristol (Motor Speedway).”

Wright at Martinsville Speedway: Wright makes his second-career start at Martinsville in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Thursday night. His lone start came in last season’s event where he ran to a 13th-place finish after starting 26th.

On the Truck: Wright and the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the red, white, and blue F.N.B. Corporation paint scheme Thursday night.

Last Time Out (XPEL 225 – Start: 17th / Finish: 15th): Wright and the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation team worked to find a good balance for their Chevrolet Silverado during the first stage of Saturday’s XPEL 225. Wright wheeled the No. 44 to a 14th-place finish in stage one and, after restarting 22nd for stage two, worked his way back into the top-15 by lap 20.

Wright came away with a 13th-place finish in stage two and made a scheduled four tire stop at the stage break. While under caution on lap 29, Wright reported a tire rub which forced the No. 44 team to give up its track position to address the issue and come down pit road to pull the fenders out.

Despite restarting in the back half of the field, Wright maneuvered his way through traffic and evaded a number of spins in front of him to climb his way back into the top-20 – and eventually the top-15 – to come away with a season-best finish of 15th Saturday.

Niece Motorsports PR