Wheel Pros to Serve as Primary Partner of Ty Majeski's No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Wheel Pros has partnered with ThorSport Racing to serve as the primary partner on the No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway .

“We are thrilled to partner with ThorSport Racing for the upcoming race season. Venturing into the Truck Series will provide us the ability to continue our involvement in every aspect of competitive motorsports,” says Brian Henderson, Chief Strategy Officer at Wheel Pros. “We are excited to showcase our brand on the NASCAR stage and provide Majeski and the ThorSport team with a winning partnership for the entirety of the season.”

With two races complete in the 2022 season, Majeski sits third in the standings following two top-10 finishes and 21 laps led in addition to his pole award at Daytona International Speedway.

Catch all the racing action from Atlanta starting Friday, March 18 for practice followed by qualifying and the race on Saturday, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Additional coverage can be found via the Motor Racing Network (MRN).