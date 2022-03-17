John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Tundra Camping World Trucks Atlanta Preview

|
Nemechek #Back4More in 2022
- Nemechek and the No. 4 Pye-Barker team head to Atlanta Motor Speedway looking to rebound from a 25th-place finish in the previous race at Las Vegas. After capturing the pole and finishing in the top-10 in each of the first two stages at Las Vegas, Nemechek was involved in a late-race incident, relegating him to a 25th-place finish. Nemechek currently sits 10th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings after the first two races of the season.
- The 24-year-old driver will be making his fifth career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He has tallied one win (2016), two top-five and two top-10 finishes with average finish of 14.3 in his first four starts at the 1.54-mile oval. In his lone NASCAR Cup Series start at the Georgia track, Nemechek finished 18th in 2020. Additionally, he has made two NASCAR Xfinity Starts at Atlanta, with a best result of fourth coming in the 2018 event.
- Back on January 4th, Nemechek participated in a Goodyear Tire Test at the newly repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway where he turned over 200-laps in the new Tundra TRD Pro. The No. 4 team will unload the same chassis, KBM-53 this weekend that was used during the Goodyear Tire Test.
- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, an industry leader in commercial fire protection since 1946, will serve as the primary sponsor for Nemechek at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Pye-Barker, who acquired Nemechek’s long-term partner Fire Alarm Services in 2021, will also serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 4 Tundra TRD Pro at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway (5/27), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (9/15) and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (11/4).
- Nemechek is an 11-time winner in Camping World Truck Series action, winning at least one race each season from 2015 to 2018 for his family-owned team, NEMCO Motorsports, and returning to victory lane in 2021 with KBM. Across 126 career starts in NASCAR’s third division, he has compiled three poles, 1,254 laps led, 40 top-five and 66 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 12.8.
- Nemechek spent the Truck Series off weekend racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway last weekend. He started 11th, led 11 laps and ended the day with a fifth-place finish for Sam Hunt Racing.
- Eric Phillips returned to lead the No. 4 team in 2022. His 41 career Truck Series victories make him the winningest crew chief in Truck Series history, with 32 of those coming while at KBM including five last year. Phillips led the No. 18 team at KBM in its debut season in 2010 and helped build the organization into one of the premier teams in all of NASCAR before departing at the end of the 2014 season. Under his guidance, the No. 18 team won eight races in its inaugural campaign and became the first team in Truck Series history to capture an owner’s championship in its first season of competition. In 2014, the Illinois native led the No. 51 team to an owner’s championship and his team’s 10 wins spearheaded KBM to a single-season Truck Series record of 14 wins. At Atlanta, Phillip’s drivers have collected seven top-five, and seven top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 11.0 across 13 starts.