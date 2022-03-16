NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

|
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Tanner Gray will compete in the 51st race of his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career when the series visits the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia this weekend.
- Off to the best start of his young career, Gray has back-to-back top-five finishes in the first two races of the season, finishing fourth at Daytona and fifth at Las Vegas.
- After the first two events, the Ford Performance driver sits second in the series standings, five points behind point leader Chandler Smith and 10 points ahead of third-place Ty Majeski.
- Unlike most of the field, Friday's practice session will not be the first laps on the new Atlanta surface for Gray. The 22-year-old served as the Ford representative at the manufacturer test back in January and hopes that the speed he showed at the test will parlay into a third consecutive top-five run.
