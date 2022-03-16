NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150 The Fr8 208 on Saturday afternoon will mark the third start of Deegan's sophomore season and 26th of her career.

Deegan is hoping to turn her luck around this weekend after sustaining damage in each of the first two races this season. The previous race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw the Temecula, California native's day end early, retiring after 44 laps.

The Ford development driver has one previous start at Atlanta Motor Speedway finishing 21st last season. The new configuration should present an intriguing challenge for the entire field when the track goes green for practice on Friday afternoon.

With the new surface, you can essentially toss the record book out the window. However, Mike Hillman Jr. has had quite the career at the 1.5-mile Georgia oval. In 17 NCWTS starts, the veteran has one win, six top-fives and 11 top-10s.

