Lawless Alan - Fr8 208 Race Advance

Alan on making his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I’m really looking forward to my first trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway with Niece Motorsports and my AUTOParkit Chevrolet. It should be a really interesting weekend with the repave the track underwent this offseason – we don’t know how everyone is going to fare handling-wise. There’s a lot to learn for all of the teams from the top down. It’s one of the few tracks on the schedule where I have just as much experience as everyone else in the field, which is none.”

Alan at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Alan makes his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Saturday’s Fr8 208.

On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will run the AUTOParkit™ colors for Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Last time out (Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 – Start: 26th / Finish: 19th): Alan suffered nose damage on his No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet as a result of the race’s first caution on lap 12 – an issue that the No. 45 team worked to remedy throughout the duration of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. Despite falling a lap down due to a number of trips down pit road to make repairs, Alan was the recipient of the free pass at the end of stage two to rejoin the field on the lead lap and rebounded to post a top-20 finish in his first-career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Niece Motorsports PR