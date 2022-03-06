Kyle Busch Finishes Second in First Truck Start of 2022

· Busch started the Victoria’s Voice 200 in the second position Friday night after laying down a lap time of 30.337-seconds in the qualifying session earlier in the day.
· ‘Rowdy’ quickly took his first lead of the night, passing KBM teammate John Hunter Nemechek on the second lap of the race.
· Midway through the opening stanza, Busch communicated to the No. 51 team that his JBL Tundra TRD Pro was “tighter in the corner” and that he needed right-rear grip.
· During the first caution of the night, the No. 51 team elected to pit for four tires and fuel which would put Busch in the eighth position on the restart with the first five trucks electing to stay out.
· The first stage would ultimately end under a caution with Busch scored in the seventh position, picking up four stage points.