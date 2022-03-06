Kyle Busch Finishes Second in First Truck Start of 2022

Owner-driver Kyle Busch made his first Camping World Truck Series start of the season in the Victoria’s Voice 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Busch began the 134-lap event in the second position after setting a lap time of 30.337-seconds during qualifying earlier in the day.

Busch led four different times throughout the night for a total of 31 laps. As the race was winding down, Busch went head-to-head with Zane Smith and Chandler Smith as the field took the white flag. A late run heading into Turns 1 and 2 was blocked off, forcing Busch to ultimately take the checkered flag in the third position, but was officially credited with a second-place finish after Zane Smith’s truck failed post-race inspection.