Kyle Busch Finishes Second in First Truck Start of 2022

Kyle Busch Finishes Second in First Truck Start of 2022 NK Photography Photo
Owner-driver Kyle Busch made his first Camping World Truck Series start of the season in the Victoria’s Voice 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Busch began the 134-lap event in the second position after setting a lap time of 30.337-seconds during qualifying earlier in the day.
 
Busch led four different times throughout the night for a total of 31 laps. As the race was winding down, Busch went head-to-head with Zane Smith and Chandler Smith as the field took the white flag. A late run heading into Turns 1 and 2 was blocked off, forcing Busch to ultimately take the checkered flag in the third position, but was officially credited with a second-place finish after Zane Smith’s truck failed post-race inspection.
 
Corey Heim will be back behind the wheel of the No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro as the Camping World Truck Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19. 
 
 
Stage One Recap
 
·        Busch started the Victoria’s Voice 200 in the second position Friday night after laying down a lap time of 30.337-seconds in the qualifying session earlier in the day.
·        ‘Rowdy’ quickly took his first lead of the night, passing KBM teammate John Hunter Nemechek on the second lap of the race.
·        Midway through the opening stanza, Busch communicated to the No. 51 team that his JBL Tundra TRD Pro was “tighter in the corner” and that he needed right-rear grip.
·        During the first caution of the night, the No. 51 team elected to pit for four tires and fuel which would put Busch in the eighth position on the restart with the first five trucks electing to stay out.
·        The first stage would ultimately end under a caution with Busch scored in the seventh position, picking up four stage points. 
 
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
·        Busch restarted the second stage from fourth on the outside lane with KBM teammate, Nemechek lined up behind him.
·        On lap 46, Busch was battling with the No. 42 of Carson Hocevar before taking over the lead for the second time of the night.
·        With just five laps remaining in the middle stanza, Busch communicated to his No. 51 team that his JBL Tundra TRD Pro was “tighter in traffic, but good out front”.
·        Busch battled with Ben Rhodes as the second stage was winding down before being scored second at the end of the stage, earning nine more stage points. 
 
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
·        Busch and the No. 51 team restarted the final stage from the front row and regained the lead for the third time of the night on Lap 63.
·        The Las Vegas native would forfeit the lead to KBM teammate Nemechek on Lap 72 but continued to battle within the top-five throughout the final stanza of Friday night’s contest.
·        As the race was winding down, Busch battled with Christian Eckes for the lead before Eckes came across the nose of the No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro and spun out, bringing out the 10th and final caution of the night.
·        As the field came to the white flag, Busch was in third behind Zane Smith and KBM teammate Chandler Smith. Heading into Turns 1 & 2, Busch had a run and looked to make a move to the outside of the No. 18 but was ultimately blocked as the exited Turn 2 and would be unable to catch back up to the No. 18, finishing the Victoria’s Voice 200 in second. 
 
 
 
 
 
Kyle Bsuch, driver of the No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro
 
Was it a good night overall for Kyle Busch Motorsports?
“It was. The 18 (Chandler Smith) was definitely the best truck tonight. They did a great job being able to execute there. We split them on that second-to-last restart and then on that last restart, he split us. Kind of a little payback I guess. Then I was worried that the 38 (Zane Smith) was going to win. Overall, he (Chandler Smith) was able to get clear and get a good run down the backstretch here. Really proud of those guys – Danny (Stockman, crew chief) and Chandler both executed very well tonight. Cool to see Safelite in victory lane, it’s great for them. Our JBL Tundra just wasn’t quite as good as theirs. They could change lanes in the turns and do a lot of cool stuff, I couldn’t do that. Overall, a really good night with first and third. It sucks that John Hunter (Nemechek) got wrecked, but we’ll fire back at them next time.”
 
 
Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Recap
 
·        Chandler Smith picked up the third win of his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career and first of 2022. Busch, Stewart Friesen, Ryan Preece, and Tanner Gray rounded out the top-five finishers.
·        There were 10 cautions for 52 laps. There were 21 lead changes among 10 drivers, including Busch who led four times for 31 laps.
 
How Kyle Busch's KBM Teammates Fared:
 
·        Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 18 Toyota, finished first.
·        John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 4 Toyota, finished 25th.
 
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings
 
The No. 51 team jumped up to sixth in the Camping World Truck Series owner standings through the first two races of the season. The No. 51 team currently sits 27-points behind the Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 18 team. 
 
 
Next Race

