Late-Race Incident Relegates Nemechek to 25th-Place Finish

· Nemechek earned the pole ahead of KBM teammates Kyle Busch and Chandler Smith earlier in the day after posting a lap time of 30.238 in Friday’s one-round, single-truck qualifying session.

· The second-generation driver led the opening lap of the race before getting caught in the middle of a three-wide battle with Busch and Smith, forcing him to forfeit the lead and fall back to fourth.

· During the first caution of the night, the No. 4 team elected to come down pit road while the first five trucks stayed out on track, sending the Mobil 1 Tundra TRD Pro back out on the track in the 11th-position.

· Nemechek communicated to his No. 4 team that the truck was too loose throughout much of the opening stage and that he was having trouble turning the wheel getting into the corners.