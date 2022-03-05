Dean Thompson - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Start: 29th

Finish: 11th

Driver Point Standings: 24th

Owner Point Standings: 27th

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

After starting in the back half of the field Friday night, Thompson wheeled the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet into the top-20 by the end of stage one while finding success in the high line throughout the race. Despite being mired in the mid-20s in the latter stages of the race, Thompson avoided trouble in the middle of the pack to set himself up for the final restart in 17th-place. He and Niece Motorsports teammate Carson Hocevar picked their way through traffic in the closing laps to take the checkered flag 11th in his first trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Thompson on his 11th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado ran really well despite being tight in dirty air. When we were running the high side it was so good and really fast up there. An 11th-place effort is pretty awesome for the Worldwide Express team and thanks to GlobalTranz, Unishippers, Thompson Pipe Group, and Niece Motorsports, as well, for all the support this week.”

Niece Motorsports PR