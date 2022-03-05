DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150
Start: 20th
Finish: 34th
- Hailie Deegan qualified 20th for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No.1 Monster Energy Ford F-150 began to climb early, jumping to 17th after the race’s initial start.
- A caution on Lap 22 brought the field in to pit, with Deegan reporting that the car could benefit from a looser condition as she came down pit road for four tires and fuel.
- As the field took the green on Lap 28, a mid-pack wreck collected the Temecula, CA native, leaving her Ford F-150 with heavy right-side damage. After extensive repair on pit road, Deegan was able to rejoin the field and met minimum speed following the Lap 38 restart. However, the damage to the truck was too much to overcome, and the 20-year-old driver pulled off for a 34th-place finish, ending her night early.