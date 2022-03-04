Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Jordan Anderson - No. 3 Dometic Outdoor

Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Las Vegas Motor Speedway

News and Notes:



– Starting Position; Qualifying for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 will be held Friday afternoon at 5:00 PM ET to set the 36-truck starting field for the evening’s 134-lap race. Qualifying for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 will be determined by the fastest competitor in single-truck single-lap qualifying where the fastest competitor will be determined the race’s pole sitter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 31 competitors on speed and five provisional starters.



– Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats; Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 will mark Anderson’s tenth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In nine previous starts Anderson holds an average finish of 20.88 with a career best of 14th coming in 2019.



Featured Partners



- Dometic Outdoor; Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, marine, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create products with outstanding design and reliability, to support our mission to make the outdoors more accessible and enjoyable for all. With a strong brand portfolio, Dometic operates in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific – a unique global market reach with presence in over 100 countries. Dometic employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 21.5 billion (USD 2.5 billion) in 2021, and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.



Go to www.Dometic.com to learn more. Follow Dometic on Facebook, Instagram, and Yo uTube.



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



– Chassis; JAR will unload Chassis No. 004 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Anderson to compete with in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. Chassis No. 004 had last competed during the 2020 season when the NCWTS would race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway during NASCAR’s return to racing from the COVID-19 stoppage. In the Baptist Health 200 Anderson would encounter a tire issue late in the race that would result in a 31st place finish.

JAR PR