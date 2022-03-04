Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): HairClub
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London
2022 Driver Points Position: 15th
2022 Owner Points Position: 15th
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 019
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway aboard a new number and under new leadership eyeing his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of his career.
No. 121: This weekend in Las Vegas, Boyd will make his 121st career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 68th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
Welcome Back To The Team: This weekend at Las Vegas, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back HairClub for the new season as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST.
Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America's number one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions.
For over 40 years, HairClub has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore hair that they love.
HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions.
We Love Free: As they did last year, HairClub is offering NASCAR fans a free hair health checkup and a free hair care kit as part of the partnership.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Las Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice 200 will mark Boyd’s seventh NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway.
In his six previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best finish of 19th in the fall race of 2021, while also carrying an average finish of 23.8.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Boyd has made 40 starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 23.7.
Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | NextEra Energy Resources 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Boyd made his 68th career Truck Series start.
Starting 15th in his No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado RST, Boyd kept his Young’s Motorsports truck in contention and out of the dreaded “Big One” to earn a respectable 11th and a strong start to the 2022 Truck Series season.
To The Point(s): Entering Las Vegas, Boyd sits 15th in the championship standings.
20 points separate Boyd from first in the championship standings currently held by Zane Smith with 22 races remaining this season.
Just three points separate Boyd from 10th in the championship standings.
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team also secures 15th in the NCWTS owner standings.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 67 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.5.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 HairClub Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.
He will crew chief his 48th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 47 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.
This weekend marks his fifth race as crew chief at Las Vegas.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:
On Las Vegas: “It is another busy weekend of racing, but I always look forward to racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is a fast track but always provides great racing and another opportunity for us to have a strong run in our No. 12 HairClub Chevrolet Silverado RST and build off our strong start to the season from Daytona.”