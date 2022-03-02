Purdy Motivated to Bounce Back in Vegas

Bounce Back … Friday’s 200-miler at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) offers Chase Purdy and his No. 61 team a perfect opportunity for a bounce back statement. After a mechanical issue in qualifying at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) foiled his debut with HRE, the driver of the No. 61 BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro comes to a venue tailor made for he and his team to deliver a resilient performance. HRE has captured two LVMS trophies over the past three seasons and the organization has a string of 11 consecutive top-10 finishes at 1.5-mile tracks.

Las Vegas History … The Mississippi driver has made more starts at Sin City’s speedway than any other venue on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule. Purdy posted a 13th-place finish at LVMS last September, his best result in three starts at the 1.5-mile tri oval. In his 30 Camping World Trucks starts, three of Purdy’s six best finishes have come at three different 1.5-mile tracks, including LVMS. His quick acclimation to intermediate tracks, coupled with HRE’s distinctive affinity for 1.5-mile venues have Purdy primed for a resilient drive on Friday evening to jumpstart his 2022 season.

Welcome Aboard … Purdy will carry a fresh look on board at LVMS as HRE welcomes his longstanding partner BAMA Buggies on board the No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. BAMA Buggies is a dealer of new and high-quality used ATV, golf cart, UTV and personal watercraft located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Purdy’s relationship with BAMA Buggies dates back to the 2016 season has grown through the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and into Camping World Trucks competition.

Chassis Selection … Crew chief Matt Lucas and the BAMA Buggies team have prepared chassis No. 018 for Purdy to race at LVMS. This chassis was in competition last season but is new to HRE’s fleet and has been outfitted with a fresh Tundra TRD Pro body.

Tune In … FOX Sports 1 has live coverage from LVMS on Friday beginning with practice and qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET. Race coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET with NASCAR Raceday followed by the green flag at 9:00 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 61 BAMA Buggies team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Chase Purdy Quote:

On bouncing back at Las Vegas:

“Having that mechanical issue at Daytona certainly wasn’t the way we wanted to start the year, but that just makes us hungrier to perform well this weekend. I came into the year with a lot of motivation, and I have even more now going into Las Vegas. All the guys on our BAMA Buggies team put a ton of effort into our Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and we have plenty of chances to score some points and get our season jumpstarted in a positive direction. We just need to have a smooth effort with some good restarts, race smart and we’ll put ourselves in position for a solid points night.”