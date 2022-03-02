KRIS WRIGHT NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes - Las Vegas

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 285 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected three victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway and Pocono), 19 top-five finishes and 55 top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 18.9.

Niece Motorsports Statistics

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway ... This weekend will mark Niece Motorsports’ 26th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Las Vegas, Nev.,-facility. The organization posted a team best second-place finish at the track in September 2019 with driver Ross Chastain. The 25 previous starts at the Diamond in the Desert, a 1.5-mile oval with 20-degree graduated banking, have earned Niece Motorsports an average starting position of 21.1 and an average finish of 17.8.

Welcome Shocker Hitch … Shocker Hitch, a cushion and airbag towing hitches company, will adorn the side of the No. 44 Chevrolet driven by Kris Wright at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as an associate partner. Manufactured in Arthur, N.D., Shocker Hitch is on a mission to make towing smoother and safer with a variety of products including bumper air hitches, gooseneck air hitch couplers, bolt-on air trailer tongue couplers, cushion ball mounts, and air equalizers for W-D hitches.

"As a long-time dirt track driver, I was tired of the bangs, bumps, and jerks while towing trailers and started inventing air hitches and couplers to smooth out my ride,” Bob Sagen, founder of Shocker Hitch, said. “I am thrilled to get our growing brand teamed-up with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team Niece Motorsports".

Catch the Action ... The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, March 4 at 9:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8:30 p.m. (ET). The practice session and qualifying for the second event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

Kris Wright

No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado

Under the Neon Lights Experience … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s third Las Vegas Motor Speedway appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Wexford, Pa.,- native has two starts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, collecting an average finish of 20.5 with a career-best finish of 16th-place (2021). Wright made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series track debut at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5, 2021.

Speedway Stats: Kris Wright has 10 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length).

Renewed Partnership with iHeartRadio … iHeartRadio, the number one audio company in the United States, will renew its partnership with Kris Wright. A long-standing partnership, iHeartRadio joined Wright as a partner in 2017 in the IMSA Prototype Challenge. iHeartRadio will be featured on the hood of Wright’s No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado as he competes at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In the Rearview Mirror: Daytona International Speedway ... Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports, finished in the 19th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at the Daytona International Speedway, located in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Friday, February 18. Wright started in the 12th-place in the 36-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 20 he was in the 29th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 40, Wright was scored in the 22nd-place. In the extended 106-lap event, Wright was involved in a last lap incident. He was scored as high as the seventh-place at the Daytona International Speedway.

Quote Worthy

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 44 iHeartRadio Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports

On the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

“I am really excited for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The first intermediate track with a new team is always exciting - not to mention the single-car qualifying at a 1.5-mile track. As a driver, you really get a sense for what the truck is going to do for a lot of the races this season. Our Niece Motorsports team has been working hard at the shop and with Chevy to bring a good package out west.

“We are all excited and have high hopes.”

Kris Wright Las Vegas Motor Speedway Performance Profile

Date Event Start Finish Laps Status Led Friday, March 5, 2021 Bucked Up 200 15 25 132/134 running 0 Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 26 16 134/134 running 0

Kris Wright Statistics

Kris Wright on Social Media ... To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com

