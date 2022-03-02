BLAINE PERKINS NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes - Las Vegas

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2018, the Statesville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 49 starts with three drivers, Grant Enfinger, Colby Howard, and Codie Rohrbaugh. CR7 Motorsports has collected three top-five finishes (Daytona, Talladega, Austin) and eight top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

CR7 Motorsports Statistics

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway ... This weekend will mark CR7 Motorsports’ fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Las Vegas, Nev.,-facility. The organization has posted a team best seventh-place finish at the track in 2021, twice, with driver Grant Enfinger. The four previous starts on the multi-groove racing oval, defined by its 20-degree banking in the turns and its 9- to 12-degree straightaways, have earned CR7 Motorsports an average starting position of 23.8 and an average finish of 12.0.

Blaine Perkins

No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado

Sin City ... This weekend will mark Blaine Perkins’ track debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Bakersfield, Calif., -native has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In 2021 with Our Motorsports, Perkins qualified in the 24th-place and finished in the 20th-place.

Perkins has eight starts at The Bullring, Las Vegas Motor Speedway's 3/8-mile paved oval track located off Las Vegas Blvd., in the SRL Legends Tour (US Legend Cars) and the ARCA Menards Series West.

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Blaine Perkins’ speedway (tracks 1 to 2 miles in length) debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Perkins has four combined NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on speedways with an average finish of 24.5.

Happy Birthday … This weekend the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the host to the ultimate 22nd birthday party for Blaine Perkins. Las Vegas is the place to be for high-roll gambling, world-class live entertainment, elite shopping, and birthday celebrations, and on Monday, February 28, Perkins turned 22-years-old. Other notable drivers born on February 28 include Mario Andretti, Teddy McClure, Jeff Almond, and Billy Wade.

Catch the Action ... The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, March 4 at 9:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8:30 p.m. (ET). The practice session and qualifying for the second event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

In the Rearview Mirror: Daytona International Speedway ... Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports, finished in the 31st-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at the Daytona International Speedway, located in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Friday, February 18. Perkins started in the 19th-place in the 36-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 20 he was in the 15th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 40, Perkins was scored in the 24th-place. He was scored as high as the eighth-place at the Daytona International Speedway.

Quote Worthy

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports

On the Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

“I am looking forward to getting back to the track this weekend, after having an off-weekend after the Daytona International Speedway. I am happy to be heading back to the West, to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and to be racing at the track for the second time, my first time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“Our CR7 Motorsports No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado had really good speed at Daytona and I am excited to show that same speed at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.”

Blaine Perkins Statistics

