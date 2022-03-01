Kris Wright - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

Wright on returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I am really excited for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The first intermediate track with a new team is always exciting – not to mention the single-car qualifying at a 1.5-mile track. As a driver, you really get a sense for what the truck is going to do for a lot of the races this season. Our Niece Motorsports team has been working hard at the shop and with Chevrolet to bring a good package out west.”

Wright at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Wright makes his third start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Friday night with both of his previous two starts coming in his first full-time season in 2021. Wright ran to a 25th-place finish in the spring event before turning in a 16th-place finish in the fall race after starting 26th.

On the Truck: Wright welcomes iHeartRadio and Shocker Hitch to the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado for the first time this season Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a new red and white paint scheme.

Last Time Out (NextEra Energy 250 – Start: 12th / Finish: 19th): Wright kept his No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado in line with the No. 42 of teammate Carson Hocevar for much of the early going in the NextEra Energy 250 as the two led the second pack of trucks in the draft. After serving a one-lap penalty for a pit road violation on lap 67, Wright got himself back on the lead lap via the free pass following a caution on lap 79. With 16 to go, Wright was collected in an incident in turn four and brought the No. 44 to pit road to repair right side damage but battled his way back to 12th for the overtime restart. Shortly after taking the white flag while following the high line to the front, the No. 44 was again collected in a wreck – this time on the frontstretch ultimately ending the race – resulting in a 19th-place finish.

