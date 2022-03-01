DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Tanner Gray will compete in his 50th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Two weeks ago, Gray kicked off his junior season in the Truck Series with a fourth-place effort at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway; his career best finish at a superspeedway.

Historically, the Ford Performance driver has fared well at Las Vegas. In four career starts, he has one top-five and two top-10s with finishes of eighth, third, 12th and 23rd.

Crew chief Jerry Baxter has a multitude of experience at the 1.5-mile speedway having called four races in the Cup Series, five in the Xfinity Series and 10 in the NCWTS with four top-fives and eight top-10s. Baxter has a best finish of second twice, once with Bubba Wallace in 2014 and once with Brett Moffitt in 2019.

