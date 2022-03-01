Clean Harbors Partners With Thad Moffitt at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

GMS Racing is proud to announce a new multi-race partnership with Clean Harbors, North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The partnership, which will include primary sponsorship on Thad Moffitt's No. 43 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, will first be showcased at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Thad Moffitt will make just his second-career NCWTS start driving the Clean Harbors Silverado RST, coming two weeks after his series debut at Daytona, which resulted in a solid 18th-place finish. The fourth-generation driver will experience Truck racing on an intermediate track for the first time, relying on past experience in the ARCA Menards Series to help acclimate him to the type of track.

"Clean Harbors was the first major partner in my career, and they have supported me since 2017. As I have progressed through the NASCAR ranks, Clean Harbors has been there in every step of the way, and I am super excited to bring them into the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with our Reaume Brothers Racing team along with the additional support from GMS Racing. It's great to kick off the start of our 2022 partnership this weekend, and I look forward to representing them in additional races later this season. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a track that I’ve never been to before, and Clean Harbors has never been a primary sponsor of a truck, so this will be a new experience for all of us. I'm excited to continue to grow our partnership and am ready to debut this awesome looking Silverado!" said Moffitt prior to the announcement.

Through its subsidiary Safety-Kleen, Clean Harbors has been one of Petty’s longest partners – first providing the shop with parts washers in 1973. Today, Safety-Kleen services GMS and Reaume Bros Racing. As the official environmental services supplier of NASCAR, Safety-Kleen also collects all used oil, lubricants and liquid waste at the tracks, and then recycles, responsibly disposes of or re-refines those fluids.

“We’ve watched and backed Thad as he’s risen through the ranks year after year. We’re incredibly proud that he’s taking this next step into the Truck Series,” said Buddy Judy, Clean Harbors director of motorsports. “We’re especially excited to see him compete this year as the driver of the iconic No. 43. It’s a historic moment for the sport and, for the Clean Harbors family, it’s a full-circle realization after being partners with Thad’s grandfather and the Petty family for so long.”

Moffitt will compete in a hybrid schedule in 2022 which will include the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series and Trans AM. Additional details of Moffitt’s schedule along with further partnership announcements, will be forthcoming. Partnership opportunities are available for the No. 43 program – for all partnership inquiries please contact Stephen Moffitt via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races into Las Vegas on Friday, March 4th, for the running of the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200. The 134-lap race will be broadcasted live on FOX Sports 1 at 9:00 PM ET (6:00 PM local time). Tune-in to watch Thad Moffitt make his first laps in the No. 43 Clean Harbors Chevrolet Silverado RST!

GMS Racing PR