Corey Heim - No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Daytona Post Race Report

Corey Heim made his first start on a superspeedway in the Camping World Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway in the NextEra Energy 250. Heim started the day off strong after qualifying sixth for the season opening event.

Heim would remain in the top 10 throughout the opening stage as Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) was running 1-2-3. A late move cost Heim one position but he would still pick up seven stage points as he finished fourth.