Corey Heim - No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Daytona Post Race Report

· Heim continued to deal with handling issues and restarted the Final Stage in 34th.
· The damage to the No. 51 JBL Tundra would force Heim to lose the draft and race around the 2.5-mile oval by himself.
· With 39 laps remaining in the season opener, Heim’s right front tire went down and would force him to bring the No. 51 Tundra down pit road for a fresh set of Goodyear tires and more repairs to the right front.
· Just 19 laps later, Heim suffered another right front flat that would bring out the fourth caution of the race. As Heim brought his JBL Tundra down pit road, the No. 51 team was forced to bring out the power tools in an attempt to repair the damage.
· On lap 91, crew chief Mardy Lindley came over the radio and told the No. 51, “we’re completely out of it”, as the damage from earlier in the race would relegate Heim to a 32nd-place finish.