News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of the 50-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, 27-year-old Myatt Snider would record a fastest lap of 48.860 at 184.200 mph on Lap-9 of his 14-lap session putting him 17th fastest of the 47 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season opener at the Daytona International Speedway (DIS).



– Starting Position; Qualifying will be held Saturday morning to set the 36-car starting field for the 120-lap Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 at DIS. In 2022 NXS Qualifying for superspeedways will be determined by the fastest competitor in two rounds of single-lap qualifying. The fastest ten in Round 1 will move on to Round 2 where the fastest competitor in Round 2 will be determined the race’s pole sitter. The lineup up will then be set by the fastest 31 competitors on speed and five provisional starters. Qualifying will be take place at 11:30 AM ET Saturday, February 19.



– Daytona International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 will mark Snider’s debut race with Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR). In four previous starts at DIS in NXS competition Snider has an average finish of 16.75 with a best of 7th coming in February of 2021. Snider has also made three starts at DIS in the NASCAR Camping World Trucks (NCWTS) earning a best of 10th in 2017.



Featured Partners



- TaxSlayer; TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2021 and processed $15 billion in refunds. With over 15,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 85% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.



– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 101 to DIS for Snider to compete with for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300. This will be the fourth event Chassis No. 101 has entered for JAR. In the cars debut at DIS with Jordan Anderson behind the wheel last February (2021) No. 101 would end up 20th on practice charts with a time of 47.973 at 187.606 mph in single car runs. Due to qualifying being cancelled due to weather JAR would not be eligible to compete in the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. JAR would bring No. 101 back to DIS for the Wawa 250 Presented by Coco-Cola in August in that race Anderson would finish in the 22nd position. In No. 101’s final race of 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway Anderson would run strong showing speed all day running with the lead pack on the way to a career best NXS career best finish of 5th.