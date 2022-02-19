Dean Thompson – NextEra Energy 250 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Thompson and the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado started in the front half of the field Friday night, but following a scheduled pit stop on lap 23, Thompson made contact with Corey Heim on pit road that resulted in nose damage. The No. 40 team was able to get Thompson back on track, but a tire rub from the damage caused a flat left front tire on the backstretch that ultimately ended the rookie’s 2022 season debut.

Thompson on his season debut at Daytona: “Tough luck tonight for our No. 40 Worldwide Express team. That’s the nature of Daytona, though – you can do nothing wrong and still get collected. It’s unfortunate, but I can’t thank everyone at Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, and Thompson Pipe Group for the support and opportunity to race at Daytona.”

Niece Motorsports PR