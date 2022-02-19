MHR Leads Laps, Runs Strong In Opener At Daytona

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing drivers Colby Howard and Derek Kraus turned in a great performance in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Friday – leading laps and contending for the win.

Chances for a MHR win came up just short, however, when both drivers were caught up in a 17-truck crash as the lead pack was coming to the white flag.

The No. 19 Shockwave Chevrolet Silverado RST driven by Kraus and the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST driven by Howard both suffered extensive damage and were unable to continue. Kraus ended the race in 26th and Howard finished in 30th.

It was a disappointing end to an exciting event for MHR, as both drivers started their season strong and demonstrated they’ll be in contention this season.

Kraus charged from 30th at the drop of the green flag to gain 10 positions in the first few laps, while Howard steadily moved up from 18th on the grid. They finished the first stage of the race nose-to-tail, with Howard in 13th and Kraus in 14th. Kraus jumped to sixth for the restart, with his crew opting for just fuel on the pit stop. Howard restarted 13th after taking on left side tires. A strong run in the second stage led to Kraus leading a lap and finishing eighth in that segment and Howard finishing 13th.

Howard’s team opted for fuel and right-side tires, which put him up front for the restart, with Kraus taking on four tires and restarting fifth. Howard battled back and forth for the lead - pacing the field for nine laps. Kraus was close behind in fourth. As positions among the leaders were shuffled, the pair ended up running nose to tail – with Kraus in third and Howard in fourth, until a caution flew on Lap 63. Leaders continued to shuffle positions after the restart, with the intensity increasing as the laps wound down.

Kraus pitted for fresh tires during a caution on Lap 86 and charged his way to the front. He was up to seventh, with Howard close behind, when the leaders piled up just short of taking the white flag.

It marked the third Daytona series start for Kraus. Howard was making his inaugural start with MHR – as he embarks on his first full season in the series.

On Thursday morning, Kraus and Howard – along with team co-owner Bill McAnally – accompanied Mike Gordon of Gates Hydraulics on some sales calls. The MHR team made a stop at the NAPA AutoCare shop of H1 Auto Care in Ormond Beach and made a special visit with NAPA AUTO PARTS store owner Chris Wall of the Wall Automotive Group at his main store in Daytona.

Gordon and a special group of guests attended the Camping World Truck Series race. The group included guests of the Wall Group, consisting of customers and other NAPA Jobbers. Guest crew members were also in attendance.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“We had a fast Chevy Silverado. We were just in the wrong place at the wrong time that at the end.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“It’s a roller coaster of emotions. My first time leading competitive laps was amazing. We fought a loose truck the last half of the race and was struggling to keep it straight. I’m absolutely gutted at the finish, but I’m thankful to be racing.”

MHR PR